Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord: Season Two; Disney+ Animated Series Gets Early Renewal

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premiered yesterday on Disney+, and fans will not have to worry about the series returning for a second season. The series has already been renewed by the streaming service.

Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade, Dennis Haysbert, Chris Diamantopoulos, Charlie Bushnell, Vanessa Marshall, David C. Collins, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum star in the series, which follows Maul as he tries to rebuild his crime syndicate after The Clone Wars.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. The renewal announcement is below.

Season 2 has been announced! Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord arriving April 6 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YKwepiu0rQ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 4, 2026

What do you think? Have you watched the premiere of this Disney+ series? Are you glad it has been renewed?