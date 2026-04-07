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Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord: Season Two; Disney+ Animated Series Gets Early Renewal

by Regina Avalos,

Star Wars: Maul TV Show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

(Disney+)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premiered yesterday on Disney+, and fans will not have to worry about the series returning for a second season. The series has already been renewed by the streaming service.

Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade, Dennis Haysbert, Chris Diamantopoulos, Charlie Bushnell, Vanessa Marshall, David C. Collins, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum star in the series, which follows Maul as he tries to rebuild his crime syndicate after The Clone Wars.

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. The renewal announcement is below.

What do you think? Have you watched the premiere of this Disney+ series? Are you glad it has been renewed?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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