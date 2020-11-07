SEAL Team: Season Four Premiere Date Delayed on CBS

SEAL Team fans will have to wait an additional week for the return of the CBS military drama series. Due to election news coverage, one of the two scheduled episodes of The Amazing Race was delayed this week, and that caused a delay for SEAL Team.

The CBS drama was set to premiere its fourth season on November 25th. Viewers will now find a double dose of The Amazing Race on that night, and SEAL Team will now have a two-hour premiere on December 2nd.

No details for the premiere of SEAL Team were revealed. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré, and Judd Lormand star in the military drama that follows the lives of a Navy SEAL team unit.

What do you think? Are you excited for the fourth season return of SEAL Team on CBS?