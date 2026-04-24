Clueless: Peacock Cancels Plans for Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone

Clueless will not be returning to the small screen. At least, not yet. Peacock has canceled its plans for a sequel series to the popular 1995 teen comedy film.

Alicia Silverstone was set to return as Cher Horowitz for the sequel series, and it would show her life 30 years later.

According to Variety, CBS Studios and Paramount still want to see the Clueless sequel made, so they are taking the series back to the marketplace to find a new outlet.

What do you think? Were you excited to see this Clueless sequel series on Peacock? Are you hoping it finds a new home?