The Chi: Season Eight; Paramount+ Unveils Premiere Date & Teaser for Final Episodes

The end is near for The Chi. Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for the drama’s eighth and final season.

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook star in the series created by Lena Waithe, set in the Southside of Chicago.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Lena Waithe’s acclaimed drama series The Chi will return for its eighth and final season on Friday, May 22, exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. Produced by 20th Television, the 10-episode final season will roll out weekly every Friday. As The Chi enters its eighth and final season and its coldest winter ever, life or death choices must be made. The question becomes, who is willing to make them? Legacy, conflict, joy, and pain. It all collides in the biggest, most emotionally riveting way ever seen this season on The Chi. The series stars Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Hannaha Hall, and Jason Weaver.”

The teaser for season eight of The Chi is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this drama series? Will you be sad to see it end?