Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Spin-Off of YouTube Interview Series

Hot Ones is headed to Netflix with a new spin-off series. Netflix has ordered a new spin-off of the popular YouTube series hosted by Sean Evans. The new series, Hot Ones: Extra Heat, will arrive next month. Hot Ones premiered on YouTube in 2015, and the series will continue on the streaming service.

Deadline revealed the following about the series:

“Evans will host the series, which follows the format of the originals but takes it outside of the studio and onto location. Each episode will be 30 minutes and will see Evans interview celebrities.”

Evans also spoke about the new series. He said, “As a student of the late-night genre, I’m obsessed with the art of the interview and believe that these conversations warrant a level of scale and spectacle that sometimes can’t be contained by a studio. It’s exciting to partner with Netflix to continue to break new ground with the format, while keeping the core of what fans love about Hot Ones firmly intact.”

Hot Ones: Extra Heat arrives on July 13th.

What do you think? Will you watch this new spin-off series?