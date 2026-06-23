Ms. Pat Settles It: Season Three Return Date and Multi-Year Deal Announced for Franchise

Paramount+ wants to stick with Ms. Pat. The streaming service has signed a multi-year deal with Patricia William-Lee, which includes her shows Ms. Pat Settles It and The Ms. Pat Show. The second half of season three of Ms. Pat Settles It will return later this month.

The following was revealed about the return of her courtroom series:

“BET Media Group today announced the return of the hit courtroom series MS. PAT SETTLES IT, with new episodes of season three premiering Tuesday, June 30 at 9 PM ET/CT. Ms. Pat will be back on the bench, calling on a jury of her friends, celebrity guests, and fellow comedians to help settle real-life cases where everything from family ties and friendships to messy breakups and rocky romances hang in the balance. This season, expect to see some familiar faces in the courtroom, as a few of the cases include popular influencers bringing their drama – and their followers – with them. Ms. Pat and the “Jury of Her Peers” preside over a fresh batch of real court cases encompassing a myriad of issues, including imposter designer karma, family conflicts, and court-ordered marriage ultimatums. Each case balances intense drama with uproarious comedy, mirroring Ms. Pat’s own life experiences. At the heart of every dispute are everyday people navigating family and relationship dynamics, all bound by Ms. Pat’s binding verdicts. Celebrity jurors include Carmen Barton, DeRay Davis, Karlous Miller, Nene Leakes, Jasmin Brown, Safaree Samuels, and Navv Greene.”

As far as her new deal, Paramount+ deal revealed the following:

“BET Studios today announced an expanded exclusive overall agreement with Creator, Comedian, Actress and Executive Producer, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee. Under the multi-year deal, Williams-Lee will develop, produce, write, and perform in original programming across BET’s platforms and businesses and third-party platforms across Paramount, along with the ability to sell content to third-party studios. The agreement encompasses Williams-Lee’s existing slate, including the critically acclaimed scripted comedy “The Ms. Pat Show,” which has been renewed for a sixth season. Building upon the three Emmy nominations the R-rated sitcom has already garnered, Paramount and BET have expanded the show’s Emmy submissions to include the directing, writing, guest star, and comedy series categories. Pat’s slate also includes the hit unscripted courtroom series “Ms. Pat Settles It,” currently in its third season. The new deal deepens a creative partnership that has become one of the defining relationships in BET’s original programming era. “Ms. Pat is one of the most distinctive voices working in television today, and expanding our partnership reflects both the strength of what she’s already created and our confidence in what’s ahead. We’re proud to give her a broader platform across BET and beyond,” said Aisha Summers-Burke, EVP, Head of Creative, BET Studios. “At BET, we take pride in championing the voices that move our culture forward. Ms. Pat is one of those voices; bold, authentic, and deeply rooted in the lived experiences of our community. We’re proud to give her an even greater platform to tell the stories that connect us all,” said Louis Carr, President, BET. “BET took a chance on my story when it was messy, loud, and unapologetically mine,” said Williams-Lee. “This deal means I get to keep telling the truth, keep building, and keep making room for folks who’ve never seen themselves on screen. I’m just getting started!””

The trailer for season 3B of Ms. Pat Settles It is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy these shows? Will you watch the return of Ms. Pat Settles It later this month?