Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 14 Renewal and Competition Series Ordered by Netflix

Gabby’s Dollhouse has been renewed for season 14 with new episodes set for release this September. Viewers will also see a new competition series inspired by the series and hosted by its star, Laila Lockhart Kraner.

Starring Lockhart, Tucker Chandler, Tara Strong, Donovan Patton, Juliet Donenfeld, Maggie Lowe, Secunda Wood, Sainty Nelsen, Eduardo Franco, and Carla Tassara, the children’s series follows Gabby as she interacts with the animated characters who live in her dollhouse.

Netflix said the following about both shows:

Hosted by Laila Lockhart Kraner (as Gabby) and inspired by the global hit show Gabby’s Dollhouse, the Untitled Gabby’s Dollhouse Competition Series follows talented young baker-and-maker duos as they compete in whimsical baking and crafting challenges inspired by the magical world of Gabby. Four holiday-themed episodes will arrive later this year, along with new episodes in 2027. Find more details here. In addition to the new series, Gabby and the Gabby Cats return on September 14 for Season 14 of Gabby’s Dollhouse, which was the No. 4 series on Netflix in the second half of 2025 with roughly 108 million views. “Since Gabby’s Dollhouse first premiered on Netflix in 2021, a world of creativity and imagination has exploded for our young audience and it only continues to grow” said co-creators Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson. “We’ve been so lucky to continue playing and creating in the Dollhouse, with a fourteenth season coming to Netflix, and now a competition series that brings play to life in a new way.”

The premiere date for the competition series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch both these shows?