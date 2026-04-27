Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Four Premiere Date & First Photos Released by Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has its return date set. Season four of the Star Trek universe series will arrive in July. The series will end with a shortened fifth season.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun star in the series, with Paul Wesley appearing as James T. Kirk. The series follows the adventures of the crew of the Starship Enterprise before Kirk takes command.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“In season four of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – led by Captain Christopher Pike – embark on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars. As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colorful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.”

The 10-episode season premieres on July 23rd. Check out more photos and a teaser for the season below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch its fourth season this summer?