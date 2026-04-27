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Tyler Perry’s Zatima: Season 4B Return Date & Poster for Drama Released

by Regina Avalos,

Tyler Perry's Zatima TV Show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

Photo Credit: Jay Johnson/Paramount+/BET/TPS

Tyler Perry’s Zatima is moving to Paramount+. The second half of the drama’s fourth season will air on the streaming service. The series will arrive next month with a two-episode return followed by weekly episodes.

DeVale Ellis, Crystal Reneé Hayslett, Nzinga Imani, Danielle Renee LaRoach, Marquita Goings, Guyviaud Joseph, Remington Hoffman, Jasmin Brown, and Cameron Fuller star in the series, which follows Zac and Fatima in their relationship.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“As Zac and Fatima navigate major personal milestones, mounting pressures from those around them begin to test their relationship and resilience. Shifting loyalties, complicated emotions, and unexpected challenges force their circle to confront difficult truths, as new opportunities and past tensions collide – raising the stakes and setting the stage for lasting consequences.”

Tyler Perry’s Zatima returns on May 12th.

Tyler Perry's Zatima TV Show on Paramount+: canceled or renewed?

(Paramount+)

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Tyler Perry series? Will you watch it on its new home?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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