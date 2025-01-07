Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey: Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen to Star in Anthology Series

Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey has found its stars. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Oven will star as the little girl’s parents in the new anthology series.

The series will focus on Patsey and John Ramsey and their relationship. Each season, the anthology will look at a new case. Emily Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr, Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Angus Caldwell, Will Patton, John Billingsley, Jeremy Bobb, Jaime Ray Newman, Josh Stamberg, and guest star Margo Martindale will also star in the series.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced the title of its upcoming and highly anticipated new anthology series that delves into some of the nation’s most heartbreaking and gripping unsolved crimes. The first installment, UNSPEAKABLE: THE MURDER OF JONBENÉT RAMSEY (w/t), stars Academy Award(R) nominees Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen as Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey. The series will debut exclusively on Paramount+. At its heart, the series centers on the story of Patsy and John Ramsey, exploring their unbreakable partnership and the complex dynamics of their marriage and parenting. It delves into how they crafted a narrative of a perfect, privileged life for themselves and their children – a facade shattered by tragedy one Christmas night in 1996. Produced by SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, production is currently underway in Calgary, Canada, with Academy Award(R) nominee Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra) serving as showrunner and executive producer. Four of the eight episodes, including the first episode, will be directed by Anne Sewitsky (Presumed Innocent), who will also serve as executive producer. The cast also includes Emily Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Shea Whigham, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr, Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Angus Caldwell, Will Patton, John Billingsley, Jeremy Bobb, Jaime Ray Newman, Josh Stamberg, and guest star Margo Martindale. The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Melissa McCarthy, and Anne Sewitsky. Writers Richard LaGravenese, Harrison Query & Tommy Wallach will also serve as executive producers. Query & Wallach sold the project to SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.”

The premiere date for Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenet Ramsay will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?