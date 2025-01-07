The Last of Us: Season Two; HBO Teases Spring Return of Post-Apocalyptic Drama Series

Fans waiting for the return of The Last of Us do not have that much longer to wait. HBO has revealed that the series will return in April with the release of a teaser trailer.

Inspired by the PlayStation video game, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has turned most of the human race into zombies. The series began 20 years after that virus was unleashed, and season two is set five years after the events of season one.

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright will star in the series for season two.

HBO shared the following for season two:

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The preview for season two is below. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Last of Us? Are you excited to see season two?