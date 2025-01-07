Grimm: Peacock Developing a Reboot Movie of Cancelled NBC Series

Peacock wants to take viewers back into the fantasy world of Grimm. The streaming service is developing a reboot movie for the canceled NBC series. The series aired on the network for six seasons between 2011 and 2017.

David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Bitsie Tulloch, Silas Weir Mitchell, Reggie Lee, and Sasha Roiz starred in the series, which followed a homicide detective as he kept the balance between humanity and the world’s mythological creatures.

According to Deadline, the Peacock reboot film will introduce new mythology and characters, and it could lead to a new series if successful. No other details have been revealed.

In 2018, NBC tried to develop a female-led spin-off of Grimm.

What do you think? Were you a fan of this NBC series? Will you see the reboot film?