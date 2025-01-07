Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Season Two and New Special Coming to Lifetime in March

Get ready to see more of the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Lifetime has announced the premiere date for season two of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, along with a new special with the release of a sneak peek video.

The new season will follow Gypsy Rose as she faces the challenges of motherhood while being on parole. Lifetime revealed more about season two in a press release.

“Lifetime announces the highly anticipated premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Season 2 on March 10 at 9/8 c, as Gypsy Rose Blanchard once again gives viewers a window into her complex life after prison. Season 2 will follow Gypsy’s emotionally charged journey as she navigates her newfound freedom, rebuilds relationships, handles pregnancy and new motherhood, all while remaining on parole. After recently filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy is ready to embrace a new chapter. As she rekindles her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, the couple faces the challenges of restarting their relationship amidst intense public scrutiny. With a new baby girl, Gypsy is eager to embrace her role as a mother while grappling with the realities of life outside of incarceration. As the series unfolds, viewers will witness Gypsy’s struggles with the constraints of living on parole, the challenges of becoming a mom after enduring years of abuse from her own mother and the journey toward self-discovery as she seeks to create a better life for herself and her daughter. Catch up on everything Gypsy has been through in the special, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: The Unseen Footage, airing before the season 2 premiere at 8p/7c on March 10th. In the special, Blanchard looks back on her first year of freedom through never-before-seen footage and faces up to the events of the past year with her eye towards her future. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been seen by 9.9 million total viewers on linear and digital platforms, and was cable’s top new non-fiction series of the 2024 season with W25-64. Season 1 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up was Lifetime’s fastest growing new series in 10 years and garnered the most social media attention in the history of Lifetime. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up & Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: The Unseen Footage are Category 6 Media(TM) productions, part of the A+E Factual Studios(TM) group, with Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury, Leane Vandeman, Cerise Fukuji and Melissa G. Moore executive producing. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel executive produce for Lifetime. A+E Networks has worldwide distribution rights for the series.”

The sneak peek for season two is below.

