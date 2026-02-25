The Madison: Paramount+ Unveils Trailer & Poster for Taylor Sheridan Series

The Madison arrives next month, and viewers are getting another look at the newest Taylor Sheridan series. Paramount+ has released a trailer and poster teasing the drama series. The series has already been renewed for a second season, with those six episodes already filmed.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, and Matthew Fox star in the series, which follows a family after their move to Montana.

Paramount+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“THE MADISON’s official trailer and key art, highlighting the profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation, is out now. From Oscar(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan, the Paramount+ series stars Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe(R) Award nominee Kurt Russell. The six-episode debut season premieres globally on Saturday, March 14th, with three episodes exclusively on the service. The final three episodes will premiere the following week on Saturday, March 21. Produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, THE MADISON will return for a second season at a soon to be announced date. THE MADISON is Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – as it examines the ties that bind families together. Introducing the Clyburns, THE MADISON is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana. In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, the series stars Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), Matthew Fox (Lost) and Will Arnett (Is This Thing On?). THE MADISON is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season.”

The series’ trailer and poster are below.

