Robin Hood: Season Two; MGM+ Renews Romantic Adventure Series

Robin Hood will return for a second season. MGM+ has renewed the series for a 10-episode season, which will take Robin away from Sherwood Forest.

Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, and Connie Nielsen star in the MGM+ series, which follows Robin as he tries to bring peace to the kingdom alongside Marian.

MGM+ shared the following about the plot of season two:

“Season two of Robin Hood expands the world beyond Sherwood and Nottingham into the treacherous courts of England, France, and Rome, transforming the outlaw rebellion into a high stakes battle for the soul of a kingdom. As the Angevin empire threatens to tear itself apart, Rob and Marian are drawn into the orbit of kings and queens, forced to wield the very instruments of Norman power to secure a future for the Saxons.”

Two of the men behind the series, John Glenn and Johnathan English, said the following about the series’ return:

“MGM+, Lionsgate, and Todd have been extraordinary partners – fearless in backing our vision of this classic legend. Their support has allowed us to expand the world in Season two in a way that feels both epic and intimate. We’re thrilled and grateful to continue the journey with a team that believes in our ambition for where this story can go and in delivering a season that will connect with audiences in an even more powerful way.”

Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, spoke about the renewal. He said, “Robin Hood quickly became one of our top-performing original series of all time, and the response from our audiences both in the U.S. and abroad has been exceptional. We’re thrilled to continue this epic adventure for a second season. John Glenn, Jonathan English, and the entire creative team have reimagined this legendary tale with remarkable depth and authenticity, and we can’t wait to see where they take us next.”

Production on season two will start this summer. The season premiere date and additional cast details will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Robin Hood on MGM+? Are you glad it has been renewed?