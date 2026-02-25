For All Mankind: Season Five Trailer Released for Apple TV Space Drama

For All Mankind is returning next month for its fifth season, and Apple TV has released a trailer teasing what’s next in the space drama.

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena star in the series, which presents an alternate history of the space race in which Russia reaches the moon first. Season five reaches 2012 in the timeline.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Season five of “For All Mankind” picks up in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home. The ensemble cast returning for season five includes Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, alongside new series regulars Mireille Enos (“The Killing,” “Hanna”), Costa Ronin (“The Americans,” “Homeland”), Sean Kaufman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”), Ruby Cruz (“Bottoms”) and Ines Asserson (“Royalteen”).”

The 10-episode fifth season premieres on March 27th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season five next month?