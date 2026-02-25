Frisco King: Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King Spin-Off Starring Samuel Jackson Gets New Title

The Tulsa King spin-off starring Samuel L. Jackson has a new setting and a new title. The series has moved from New Orleans to Frisco, TX, and is now titled Frisco King. Paramount+ announced the spin-off order in July.

According to Deadline, Taylor Sheridan is set to write all eight episodes of the first season. Dave Erickson was set to write the first episode and act as showrunner for the series, but he departed the project in July. A new showrunner has not been named.

The series will begin filming next month in Fort Worth, TX, with casting now underway. Matt Thunell, President, Paramount Television Studios, said the following about the series:

“We are honored to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L. Jackson’s iconic character. Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world.”

Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals at Paramount+, also spoke about the series. She said, “Taylor Sheridan continues to build worlds that attract some of the most iconic talent working today, and Frisco King is no exception. Having Samuel L. Jackson step into this universe is a testament to the scale and ambition of the storytelling Taylor is crafting. We’re thrilled to expand this storyline with such a powerhouse creative team and cast on Paramount+.”

The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Paramount+ series when it arrives?