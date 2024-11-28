Henry Danger: Teaser Video, First-Look Photos and Premiere Date Unveiled for Nickelodeon and Paramount+ Sequel Movie

The Henry Danger sequel movie has its premiere date. Nickelodeon has released first look photos and a teaser trailer to announce a January premiere date for the Paramount+ film.

The series aired on Nickelodeon for five seasons before it wrapped in January 2020. Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes, Riele Downs, Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen, and Jeffrey Nicholas Brown starred in the original series which followed a 13-year-old Henry Hart, the sidekick to a superhero called Captain Man.

The film will follow Henry racing through a maze of alternate realities with his new superfan sidekick. Jace Norman, Sean Ryan Fox, Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen, and Frankie Grande, and new cast member Glee Dango. There is no mention of Cooper Barnes returning for the film sequel.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“In Henry Danger The Movie, Henry Danger (Jace Norman) meets a superfan—eager to fight crime with Kid Danger—who comes into possession of a device that can open up alternate realities. Facing a wild ride, Henry will need his best friend Jasper (Sean Ryan Fox) and his new superfan sidekick to find his way out or be stuck in another dimension forever.”

Henry Danger: The Movie premieres on January 17th. Check out more photos and the teaser trailer for the film below.

