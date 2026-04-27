Spider-Noir: Prime Video Unveils B&W and Color Trailers for Nicolas Cage Superhero Series

Spider-Noir is coming to MGM+ and Prime Video next month, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at the superhero series. Two new trailers for the series have been released – one in black and white and the other in color.

Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson star in the series, which follows the masked superhero in 1930s New York.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for “Spider-Noir“, the highly anticipated new series starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading TV role. Produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, the series will air on MGM+’s linear channel on May 25, 2026, before rolling out globally on Prime Video on May 27, 2026, across more than 240 countries and territories. For the first time ever, viewers can choose their own adventure as the series will be available to stream in two ways, in “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color.” The official trailer made its world premiere to a packed room filled with 2100 fans at Centro Banamex Convention Center in Mexico City for CCXPMX26, the largest pop culture festival in the world. Actors Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, Karen Rodriguez, alongside creator/co-showrunner/executive producer Oren Uziel, took the stage to introduce the series to audience goers. The panel also debuted an extended scene, offering attendees an immersive first look into the world, tone and stakes of “Spider-Noir” with a special video greeting from Nicolas Cage. Fans at the convention also had the opportunity to collect five different badges inspired by the iconic characters from the new series and designed by Mexican artist Jorge Molina. “Spider-Noir” is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. “Spider-Noir” tells the story of Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero. Full cast includes Academy Award(R)-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award(R)-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), with SAG Award(R)-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award(R)-winning and Academy Award(R)-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter). Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster. “Spider-Noir” is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award(R)-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed, and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award(R)-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.”

The trailers for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Spider-Noir when it arrives on Prime Video next month?