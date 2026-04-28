Private Eyes: West Coast: The CW Picks Up Spin-Off Series Starring Jason Preistley & Cindy Sampson

Private Eyes: West Coast has found its US home. The CW has picked up the Canadian drama series starring Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson. This is not the first series starring Priestley on the network. He also appears in Wild Cards.

Private Eyes: West Coast is a spin-off from Private Eyes, which aired between 2016 and 2021. In the US, two of those seasons aired on ION. The CW shared the following about the series:

“The CW Network today announced it has picked up the crime solving procedural PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST (working title), starring Jason Priestley (“Wild Cards”) and Cindy Sampson (“Supernatural”). PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST is a spin-off of the popular “Private Eyes” series that ran for five seasons, with Priestley and Sampson reprising their roles as private investigators Matt Shade and Angie Everett. The ten-episode first season from Piller/Segan – among the creative forces behind the hit CW original series “Wild Cards” – and Lionsgate will debut on The CW later this year. The CW will serve as the U.S. network, while the series will air on Global in Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST to our fall lineup and to continue working with the immensely talented Jason Priestley on another CW series,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “We are also excited to expand our partnership with Lionsgate, as well as collaborate once again with the Piller/Segan team, who have made ‘Wild Cards’ the network’s most-watched scripted series of the year and have created yet another show packed with humor, action and undeniable chemistry between its two leads.”

Shade (Priestley) and Angie (Sampson) have left behind their P.I. firm and settled into a new life on the west coast, but their new quiet life is shaken when a night out lands them at the scene of a murder. A woman stands over her dead boyfriend with a bloody steak knife in hand. Believing in her innocence, Shade and Angie dive headfirst back into the high-stakes world of investigation.

“We love what the Piller/Segan team and showrunners/creators Jennifer Kassabian and Sarah Dodd have done to build on the story of Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson’s Shade and Angie in PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, President of Television, Lionsgate Canada. “The CW is the perfect network to deliver the next chapter of these beloved characters to audiences.”

This season, the private eyes juggle the challenges of opening a P.I. firm in a new city. Without their friendly Toronto network of sources, Shade and Angie work to build a new community. From tracking down a missing student in the wilderness of British Columbia to extracting a murder confession from a surfer in Tofino, Shade and Angie prove life on the west coast is packed with heart-pounding thrills.

Priestley, who serves as executive producer and directs two episodes of PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST, can currently be seen as George on The CW original series “Wild Cards,” also from Piller/Segan. Priestley earned multiple awards for his role in the comedy series “Call Me Fitz,” and has produced and directed episodes of both “Private Eyes” and “Call Me Fitz,” along with the Netflix series “My Life with the Walter Boys” and “Offside: The Harold Ballard Story.”

From Lionsgate Canada, Piller/Segan, and commissioning broadcaster Corus Entertainment in Canada, PRIVATE EYES WEST COAST is executive produced by Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, Sarah Dodd, Jennifer Kassabian, Jocelyn Hamilton, Darren Giblin, and Jason Priestley. Dodd and Kassabian serve as showrunners. Lionsgate Television manages international distribution.”