House of the Dragon: Season Three Premiere Date & Trailer Unveiled for HBO’s Game of Thrones Prequel Series

House of the Dragon has its return date set. The Game of Thrones prequel series will return to HBO this June with its eight-episode third season.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane star in this series set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

HBO shared the following about the series’ return:

“Season three of the HBO Original drama series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The eight-episode season will air new episodes weekly, leading up to the season finale on August 9. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.”

A teaser for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HBO series? Do you plan to watch season three?