Harry Potter: Season One Title, Teaser, and First Photos Released for HBO Series

Harry Potter has the title for its first season. HBO has announced that the first season of the series will be called Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Along with the title reveal, HBO released the first photos and a teaser with a Christmas 2026 debut set for the series.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Rory Wilmot, Lox Pratt, Leo Earley, Elijah Oshin, Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah, Finn Stephens William Nash, Warwick Davis, and Sirine Saba star in the series set in the world inspired by the JK Rowling books.

HBO shared the following about the upcoming first season:

“HBO Max has released the official teaser for the eight-episode first season of the upcoming original “Harry Potter” series, titled HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE, at the HBO Max UK & Ireland launch event ahead of the platform going live tomorrow. The series will debut Christmas 2026 on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including recent launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK & Ireland. Logline: There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that’s what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.”

The trailer and more photos for the first season of Harry Potter are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this HBO series when it arrives in December?