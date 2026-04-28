Alice and Steve: Hulu Releases Premiere Date for New Comedy Series

Alice and Steve has its premiere date. Hulu has announced that the comedy series will arrive for binge-watching in June.

Nicola Walker, Jemaine Clement, Joel Fry, and Yali Topol Margalith, Tyrese Eaton-Dyce, Marcia Warren, Eilidh Fisher, and Ebony Aboagye star in the comedy, which shows what happens when a man dates the daughter of his best friend.

Hulu shared the following about the series:

“Hulu has announced the premiere date for “Alice and Steve,” the upcoming outrageously witty comedy from Clerkenwell Films (“Baby Reindeer”). Starring Jemaine Clement and Nicola Walker, the series will debut with all six episodes on June 8, 2026, on Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers, in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The announcement follows the series’ world premiere in competition at CANNESERIES 2026 on April 26. “Alice and Steve” will make its U.S. premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival on June 4. Alice is devastated when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. She’s going to lose her best friend and her daughter in one fell swoop. Alice tries everything she can to end the relationship. Unfortunately for her, Steve’s more than ready for the attack, and what begins as a perfect friendship, devolves into an all-out feud. A hilarious, messy, and complicated exploration of friendship, love, and revenge, “Alice and Steve” is an anti-romantic comedy that asks the question, how far would you go for love – or revenge? Will Alice forgive Steve? Will Steve and Izzy make a relationship work? Amongst all the questions hanging in the balance, one thing is certain; their lives will never be the same again.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Hulu series when it arrives?