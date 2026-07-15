The Beauty: Cancelled? No Plans for Season Two of FX Series

The Beauty will not be returning for a second season. While the series has not been officially canceled, Deadline reports that it is on pause. The cast options have lapsed, and they are moving on to other projects.

In the series, a virus transforms people into “visions of perfection.” During the first season, the characters were transformed into different versions with different actors playing them. This means season two could return with a new cast.

Ryan Murphy shows are known for lying quiet for years before returning with a new season. Season one did end on a cliffhanger.

Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Rebecca Hall starred in the FX series.

What do you think? Do you hope this series returns for a second season?