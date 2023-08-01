Breeders: Season Four Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Breeders will be cancelled or renewed for season five. FX has already revealed that season four is the end of this British comedy. Could the characters return someday for a follow-up? Stay tuned.

A dark parenting comedy series, the Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alun Armstrong, Joanna Bacon, Oscar Kennedy, Zoë Athena, and Jessie Williams. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. Season four picks up five years since we last saw the Worsley family, when Paul and Ally were on the verge of splitting up. Now, Paul and Ally face their biggest challenge yet — 18-year-old Luke (Kennedy) drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner that will change everyone’s lives forever. No longer in Luke’s shadow, 16-year-old Ava (Athena) experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for the charismatic “Holly” (Williams). Paul and Ally continue to try, fail and try again as they face these latest parenting challenges, while also having to support the increasingly troubled Jim (Armstrong) and Jackie (Bacon).

For comparisons: Season three of Breeders on FX averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 140,000 viewers.

