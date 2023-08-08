The Chi: Season Seven — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The relationships of these various characters and couples keep evolving. Will audience members remain interested? Has The Chi TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Chi, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An ensemble drama series airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. In the sixth season, big dreams are finally realized but at a cost, and everyone will is tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Guests include Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of The Chi averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 594,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Chi stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 8, 2023, The Chi has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Season six will be split into two parts of eight episodes each. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Chi for season seven? The show has been one of the channel’s highest-rated shows, so it’s no surprise that Showtime ordered a supersized sixth season. Unless creator Lena Waithe wants to call it quits, I think The Chi will be renewed for a seventh year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chi cancellation or renewal news.



