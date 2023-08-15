Billions: Season Eight — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A finance and legal drama series airing on the Showtime cable channel, Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins. Debuting in 2016, the story initially revolves around U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Chuck Roades (Giamatti) as he pursues hedge fund manager and popular philanthropist Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Lewis). In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads, old wounds are weaponized, loyalties are tested, betrayal reaches epic proportions, enemies become wary friends, and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) returns. The stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.



The seventh season of Billions averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 226,000 viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 74% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Billions stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Billions is ending, so there won’t be an eighth season, at least for right now. Will the show or characters return at some point? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of Billions on Showtime right now. The cable channel has announced that season seven is the end, at least for now. While there are no plans for an eighth year, Showtime’s management’s strategy is to lean in on building franchises based on existing properties, including Billions. I would be surprised if some of the show’s characters didn’t return for new stories in a spin-off or two in the not-too-distant future. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Billions cancellation or renewal news.



