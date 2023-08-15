Billions: Season Seven Ratings

Showtime’s management has announced plans to focus on expanding existing properties into franchises and that includes Billions. The series has lost some steam over the years, so it’s no surprise that there won’t be an eighth season. If season seven doesn’t perform well enough, could that negatively influence Showtime’s plans to expand the Billions universe? Will characters from this show return to lead their own series? Stay tuned.

A finance and legal drama, Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, Damian Lewis, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins. Debuting in 2016, the story initially revolves around U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Chuck Roades (Giamatti) as he pursues hedge fund manager and popular philanthropist Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Lewis). In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads, old wounds are weaponized, loyalties are tested, betrayal reaches epic proportions, enemies become wary friends, and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) returns. The stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of Billions on Showtime averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 321,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



