The Curse: Season Two — Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

This couple’s reality show won’t go as planned. Has The Curse TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Curse, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A satirical dark comedy-drama series airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Curse TV show stars Emma Stone and series creators Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie. Guest stars include Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman. In the story, newlyweds Whitney and Asher Siegel (Stone and Fielder) are struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. Their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie (Safdie), sees opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couples find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Curse averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 58,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Curse stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 15, 2023, The Curse has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Curse for season two? Earlier this year, Showtime changed its programming strategy to begin focusing on franchises. It’s hard to know if this series will be a casualty of that decision. What we do know is that the Sunday night ratings are very low. Unless the streaming numbers are significant, I think there’s a good chance this show will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Curse cancellation or renewal news.



The Curse Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Curse‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Curse TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?