Doc, The Simpsons, Hell’s Kitchen: FOX Announces Fall 2026 Premiere Dates

FOX has announced its Fall 2026 premiere schedule, and it is filled with returning favorites. Viewers will see new seasons of Doc, The Simpsons, Hell’s Kitchen, and more.

FOX said the following about their schedule:

“FOX kicks off the 2026-27 season, announcing premiere dates for a standout fall lineup of returning scripted, unscripted and animated series. Coming off a banner year, FOX is up +25% year-over-year among Adults 18-49 and +21% in Total Viewers across all programming, with entertainment originals growing +10% in 7-day multiplatform audience. Fueled by breakout hits including Best Medicine, Fear Factor: House of Fear and Memory of a Killer, alongside returning favorites Doc, The Floor, The Masked Singer, Hell’s Kitchen, Animal Control and Universal Basic Guys, FOX delivered record-setting multiplatform audiences and streaming growth, helping power the network to its highest-rated spring in nearly five years.

The fall season kicks off with the fan-favorite musical guessing game Celebrity Name That Tune, hosted by Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski with new bandleader Grammy Award nominee Robin Thicke (The Masked Singer) returning for another season starting Monday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) followed by the season two premiere of cutthroat game show Celebrity Weakest Link, (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch.

The second season of the charming and heartfelt series Best Medicine, starring Emmy Award nominee Josh Charles, premieres Tuesday, Sept. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the third season of the gripping medical drama Doc (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), led by Emmy Award nominee Molly Parker with Blair Underwood joining the cast as a new series regular.

Television’s #1 primetime game show The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, begins its sixth season on Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) with a special “Champions” theme, followed by the Season Two premiere of million dollar competition series 99 to Beat (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), hosted by Ken Jeong and Erin Andrews.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Hell’s Kitchen (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) makes its historic Season 25 premiere featuring all chefs Under 25 years old competing for the grand prize, followed by the Season Five premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), featuring 15 new celebrity recruits testing their mental and physical resolve in the Malaysian jungle.

The iconic “FOX Animation Domination” Sunday comedies get a dose of live-action laughs when Animal Control joins the end of the week line-up. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 27, all-new seasons of The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), Animal Control (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Universal Basic Guys (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Grimsburg (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) premiere.

Additional series to premiere in the 2026-2027 season include Dramas: Baywatch, Memory of A Killer, Murder in a Small Town, The Interrogator; Half-Hour Animated Comedies: American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and Krapopolis; Unscripted: Crime Scene Kitchen, Don’t Forget The Lyrics, Extracted, Fear Factor: House of Fear, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, LEGO Masters, Marriage Market, Next Level Baker, Next Level Chef and The Masked Singer.

FOX fall premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order (all times are ET/PT):

FOX FALL 2026 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Monday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 PM Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Celebrity Weakest Link (Season Two Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 22

8:00-9:00 PM Best Medicine (Season Two Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Doc (Season Three Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM The Floor (Season Six Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM 99 to Beat (Season Two Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (Season 25 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Five Premiere)

Fridays (Beginning Sept. 4)

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT FOX College Football Friday

Saturdays (On Going)

7:00-10:30 PM ET/4:00-7:30 PM PT Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday, Sept. 27

7:00-7:30 PM NFL On Fox

7:30-8:00 PM The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Season 38 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM Animal Control (Season Five Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM Universal Basic Guys (Season Three Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Grimsburg (Season Three Premiere)”