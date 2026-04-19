NCIS: New York: Details About New CBS Series & Scott Caan’s Role Revealed

CBS surprised NCIS fans with the announcement of a new spin-off earlier this week. NCIS: New York will feature LL Cool J and Scott Caan. Viewers will see LL Cool J return to the franchise this season with two appearances on NCIS to help set up the new series.

LL Cool J is reprising his NCIS: Los Angeles role, but Caan will play a new character. The pair have appeared together as Caan’s previous CBS role in Hawaii Five-0 and LL Cool J’s NCIS: Los Angeles in a crossover, but the pair don’t see that as a problem for working together on the new series.

The plot of NCIS: New York is described as follows, according to Deadline:

“NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the world’s most vital cities and ports.”

As for the series, R. Scott Gemmill is behind the series, and it was put together quite quickly. It was a five-month period from the early discussions to the order for next season. Gemmill said the following about the series:

“They came to me and said that they were thinking about doing an NCIS: New York with Todd, and I said, I’m in. That’s all it takes. Todd’s from New York, so it was great. And it’s as if his character is going back home, as if Todd himself is going back home. New York is the burning center of the universe, so I was just excited and happy to be asked to be a part of it. And I jumped at the chance.”

The premiere date for the new NCIS spin-off will be announced later. The series will possibly have a 22-episode first season.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?