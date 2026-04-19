Couples Therapy: Season Five Premiere Date, Trailer & Key Art Set for Paramount+ Series’ Return

Couples Therapy has its return date set. Season five of the series returns next month, and viewers can get a sneak peek with a new trailer.

Dr. Orna Guralnik’s work, as she helps couples deal with their relationship issues, is featured in the series. Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“World-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik is back in session on Paramount+ with the fifth season of Couples Therapy premiering on Friday, May 15. All nine episodes of the award-winning docuseries will be available on the Paramount+ Premium Plan. In Season Five, Dr. Guralnik counsels four new couples in crisis, navigating stark political differences fueling daily fights in a volatile marriage; a discovery of secret, paid cuddling sessions that blindside a couple; two people on the brink of moving in together who get derailed by an autism diagnosis; and teenage sweethearts who, twenty years later, wonder if they’ve outgrown the relationship. On linear (Paramount+ with Showtime), the first three episodes will debut back-to-back on Sunday, May 17, starting at 10 p.m. ET/PT; the remaining new episodes will air weekly, with two episodes premiering back-to-back on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Couples Therapy won the Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming in 2021 and the American Cinema Editors (ACE) Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series in 2024. The series has garnered additional award nominations from the International Documentary Association, 2023 TCA Awards, 2025 ACE Awards, Cinema Eye Honor Awards and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards. Produced by Edgeline Films, Couples Therapy is executive produced by Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres (Weiner, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show). Matt Parker, Olivia Cuccinota and Jessica Hester are producers and Kim Roberts and Yemisi Brookes serve as directors.”

The trailer for season five is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Showtime and Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch its fifth season?