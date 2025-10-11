Yellowjackets: Season Four to End Showtime Series Despite Initial Five-Year Plan

The upcoming fourth season of Yellowjackets will be its last. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson announced the series’ end in a post on Instagram on Friday night. Showtime renewed the series for its fourth season in May.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves star in the series set in two time periods. It follows the survivors of a plane crash both immediately after the crash and in the present day, more than two decades later.

Lyle and Nickerson had initially planned five seasons for the series, but they feel it is now the right time to end it. They said the following, according to Variety:

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious. All the best, A & B.”

The writer’s room for season four is now open, and the series will return with new episodes in 2026.

