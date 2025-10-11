Peacemaker: Season Three? No Plans to Continue HBO Max Series According to James Gunn

Peacemaker has wrapped its second season, and now viewers are wondering if they will see a third season of the DC superhero series. James Gunn spoke about the future of the series in a recent interview, and it isn’t likely to return.

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows star in the HBO Max series, which follows Peacemaker and his team.

According to Deadline, Gunn said the following about the future of Peacemaker:

“No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character.”

He did tease that viewers may see Peacemaker appear in future DC projects, though.

What do you think? Did you enjoy Peacemaker? Do you want to see a third season?