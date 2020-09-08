The Chi: Season Four; Lena Waithe TV Series Renewed by Showtime

Lena Waithe’s story of life on Chicago’s South Side will continue. Showtime has renewed The Chi for a fourth season.

The Chi stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and series creator Lena Waithe. In season three, guest stars include Luke James, Michael V. Epps, Alani “La La” Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, Cedric Young, Kandi Burruss, and Curtiss Cook. The story explores life on Chicago’s South Side and the series is filmed entirely in Chi-Town. It follows a group of Chicagoans who, at first, are connected by circumstance, but they then develop a bond, due to their loneliness, thirst for atonement, and hunger for a more meaningful life.

The third season of The Chi averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 399,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by just 1% in the demo and even in viewership. The season finale aired on August 23rd.

Here’s the press release from Showtime about the renewal:

SHOWTIME(R) PICKS UP HIT DRAMA SERIES “THE CHI” FOR A FOURTH SEASON LOS ANGELES – September 8, 2020 – SHOWTIME has picked up the hit drama series THE CHI for a fourth season. Created and executive produced by Emmy(R) winner Lena Waithe (Twenties, Boomerang) and executive produced by Academy Award(R), Emmy and Golden Globe(R) winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season three cast included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker (Station 19). Justin Hillian (Snowfall) will return as showrunner and executive producer for the fourth season. THE CHI is produced by Touchstone Television (HOMELAND). Season three of THE CHI was up double-digits across platforms over last season and doubled its audience on streaming platforms. “Each season, THE CHI’s authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.” “This show has definitely taken me on a journey,” said Waithe. “One of learning, healing, and growth. I didn’t know how this season would be received, but the level of engagement and enthusiasm from the fans has been fantastic. I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! THE CHI is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.” Produced entirely in its namesake city, season three of THE CHI found Kevin (Hibbert), Kiesha (Baker) and their newlywed mothers Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) as they underwent a seismic shift in their blended family when Kiesha goes missing. Emmett (Latimore) grappled with the loss of his business partner as he struggled to mature into a full-fledged businessman and family man with girlfriend Tiff (Hannaha Hall). Jada (Ross) had her sights set on her own next chapter with a budding romance. A fledgling Ronnie (Mwine) was unsure of his life’s purpose but hoped it wasn’t too late to transform himself. Jake (Epps) found himself in a tug-of-war when his estranged brother Trig (Luke James) and girlfriend Imani (Jasmine Davis) arrived back in town to extricate Jake from his powerful new father-figure, Douda (Curtiss Cook). Meanwhile, Papa (Brown Jr.) found love in an unlikely place with former rival Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). Season three guest stars included series creator Waithe, two-time Grammy(R) nominee James (Star, Little), Alani “La La” Anthony (Power), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box) and Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta). In addition to Waithe, Common and Hillian, the hit drama series is also executive produced by Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. To learn more about THE CHI, visit SHO.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using #TheChi. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple(R), Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku(R), Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and YouTube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

