Ray Donovan: Is the Showtime Movie the End for the Series? Liev Schreiber Says …

Ray Donovan viewers have received the closure they were seeking when the Showtime drama series returned a two-hour movie. The film is a condensed version of what was planned for season eight. Showtime surprisingly cancelled Ray Donovan after seven seasons in February 2020. Star Liev Schreiber has said that the plan was to end the show with an eighth season.

[SPOILER ALERT]

The Ray Donovan film saw Ray (Schreiber) spend the film tracking his father Mickey (Voight) down before he can do more damage. The movie ends with Mickey’s death at the hand of Ray’s daughter, Bridget (Kerris Dorsey).

Will viewers see more of Ray Donovan in a future Showtime film? Schreiber said the following about the possibility of more in an interview with TV Line:

“This is the end for me. For now. But if somebody creates a new narrative and it makes sense, I don’t see why [it couldn’t continue down the road]. But there’s nothing in the works.”

However, executive producer and director David Hollander gave a more definitive answer to that question:

“Yes. For sure. This is the conclusion of the story of the series. If something different were to come up, I don’t know what would happen there. But this is the end of the story of the series.”

What do you think? Were you happy with the way the Ray Donovan movie wrapped things up for the series? Would you like to see the characters return someday?