Law & Order: SVU: Season 28; 2026-27 Renewal Set for NBC Police Drama Series

Benson and her team will be back on the case for the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has renewed the venerable drama for a 28th season. The show’s 27th season of 21 episodes finishes airing May 14th.

A procedural drama series, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Kevin Kane, and Aimé Donna Kelly. Created by Dick Wolf, the police drama series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives as they investigate crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T), Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Giddish), IAB Captain Renee Curry (Kelly), and Detective Terry Bruno (Kane). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr. (Scanavino) investigates while navigating the politics of the DA’s office.

Airing on Thursday nights, the 27th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 26, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership.

The network announced the renewal via social media today:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law & Order (@nbclawandorder)

What do you think? Have you kept up with Law & Order: SVU on NBC? Are you glad this series has been renewed for a 28th season?

