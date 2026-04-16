The Voice: Season 30; 2026-27 Renewal Confirmed for NBC Singing Competition

NBC is ready to celebrate. The network has renewed The Voice for a 30th anniversary season for 2026-27. The series’ 29th season finished airing last night.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and airs typically on Mondays and sometimes on Tuesday nights. Adam Levine (his 18th season), John Legend (his 11th season), and Kelly Clarkson (her 10th season) returned to coach in season 29, billed as a “Battle of Champions” season because all the coaches have previously won. The competition typically has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. In the knockouts round, two contestants from each coach’s former teams will compete in the “In-Season All-Star Competition.” The All-Star artists include Maelyn Jarmon, Renzo, Jake Hoot, Girl Named Tom, Javier Colon, and Jordan Smith.

Airing on Monday nights, the 29th season of The Voice averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.10 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 28, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership.

The network confirmed that the competition will return for season 30 in announcing that Levine will return as a coach. The other coaches will be announced later.

The champion returns 🥇 Adam Levine will be returning for season 30 as a Coach! #TheVoice | @NBC and streaming on Peacock pic.twitter.com/X7ku14iUVv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 15, 2026

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Voice TV series on NBC? Are you glad this competition has been renewed for a 30th anniversary season?

