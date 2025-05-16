The Voice: Season 28; NBC Series Officially Renewed for Fall 2025, Coaches Revealed

To no surprise. The Voice is returning for the 2025-26 TV season. NBC has renewed the series for Fall 2025, the show’s 28th cycle. Season 27 finishes airing on Tuesday night.

A singing competition series, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs twice weekly — typically on Monday and Tuesday nights. Michael Bublé (his second season), John Legend (his 1oth season), and Adam Levine (his 17th season after a long absence) returned to coach in season 27 and are joined by country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

On Monday nights, the 27th season of The Voice averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.67 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 25 (which aired Spring 2024), that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Just one original episode has aired on a Tuesday night this season.

A premiere date for season 28 will be announced this summer. Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire will be occupying the red chairs this fall.

What do you think? How long have you been watching The Voice on NBC? Are you glad to know it’s returning for the 2025-26 TV season?

