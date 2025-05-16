Menu

20/20: Season 48; ABC News Series Renewed for 2025-26

by Trevor Kimball

20/20 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 48?

ABC has made it official. The network has renewed 20/20 for a 48th year and the 2025-26 TV season. The 47th season is still airing.

A primetime news series airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts. The long-form newsmagazine program, created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Episodes include character-driven true-crime mysteries, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The 47th season of 20/20 averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.47 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 46, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership.

The show will continue to air on Friday nights. A premiere date for season 48 is expected to be announced sometime this summer.

What do you think? Are you a regular viewer of this venerable ABC series? Are you glad 20/20 has been renewed for a 48th season?

