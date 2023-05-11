The Game Show Show: Season One Ratings

This series from ABC News was billed as a limited series, so a second-season renewal isn’t expected. Still, game shows have been around for a long time, and there’s certainly more than enough material for another round of episodes if the ratings are good enough. Will The Game Show Show be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A documentary series, The Game Show Show celebrates one of history’s most beloved and durable television genres. Viewers are invited to spin the wheel, beat the clock, guess the answer, and play along through 80 years of game show history. Reflecting on the changing face of America, the series explores the contestants, hosts, visionary creators, and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows. Participants include Wayne Brady, Drew Carey, Margaret Cho, Chris Connelly, Mark Cuban, Bob Eubanks, Nikki Glaser, Sara Haines, Claudia Jordan, Jay Leno, Howie Mandel, Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepard, Michael Strahan, Meredith Vieira, Vanna White, and Chuck Woolery.

