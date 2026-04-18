Law & Order: Organized Crime: Chris Meloni Emotionally Thanks Viewers Following Peacock Series Cancellation

Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled after five seasons earlier this week, and Chris Meloni took to Instagram to share a message with fans, thanking them for their support shortly after the news was announced.

Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez, and Dean Norris star in the Peacock series, which follows Elliot Stabler and the Organized Crime Unit of the NYPD.

Meloni said the following in his video, which his longtime co-star Mariska Hargitay commented to show her support in:

“I just saw that they announced ‘Organized Crime’ won’t be coming back. I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni)

Danielle Moné Truitt also shared her own thoughts on the cancellation of the series on Instagram. See her video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Moné Truitt (@daniellemonetruitt)

Next up for Meloni is the NFL drama The Land for Hulu.

What do you think? Do you wish Law & Order: Organized Crime had been renewed?