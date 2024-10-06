Bosch: Plans for J. Edgar Spin-off Not Moving Forward at Prime Video

The Bosch universe will not be expanding as much as previously planned. A possible spin-off following Bosch’s former partner Jerry Edgar is not moving forward at Prime Video.

The streaming service announced the series was in development in February 2023 alongside the Renee Ballard spin-off, which has been ordered to series.

Jamie Hector was set to reprise his character for the series, which is described as follows by Deadline:

“The J. Edgar offshoot was to follow Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the city’s gritty underbelly, while being chased by his mysterious past.”

Larry Andries was writing the script for the spin-off, but he was recently charged with six counts of sexual assault.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Bosch? Did you want to see this spin-off series?