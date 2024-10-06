Power Book II: Ghost: Michael Rainey Jr. Addresses Possible Starz Spin-Off Rumors

Power Book II: Ghost has wrapped on Starz, but Tariq’s story might continue. Rumors of a possible spin-off have been floating around for some time now, and Michael Rainey Jr. took the time to address those rumors in a new interview with Deadline.

Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Caroline Chikezie, and Michael Ealy also star in the crime drama, which has Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) trying to break away from his old life and attend college.

In the final moments of the series finale for Power Book II: Ghost, Tariq is shown with an unidentified person on the phone, which only adds fuel to the spin-off rumors. Rainey Jr. said the following about those rumors:

“I don’t know what is going on. You know, the Power Universe never ends. Personally, I’m just excited to see what they got next. [When I read that scene], I was thinking, “What are y’all talking about?” I’m excited for whatever. If they call me, I’m picking up my phone. I’m just about giving the fans what they want. If they want Tariq to live until he’s 50, I’ll do that. Tariq is just a call away. I might just have to cut my hair first.”

