Who’s the Boss: Comedy Sequel Series Not Being Made at Amazon Freevee

The Who’s the Boss sequel series is not moving forward at Amazon Freevee. The streaming service announced it was developing the series in June 2022, but not much has been heard about it since then.

The series would have reunited Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano and been set 30 years after the original series with Tony’s daughter Samantha (Milano), now a single mother living in the family home.

The original series aired on ABC for eight seasons. According to Deadline, the series is not entirely dead. Sony Pictures Television could look to shop the series at a later date, but it is not doing so at this time.

What do you think? Were you a fan of Who’s the Boss? Did you plan to watch the sequel series?