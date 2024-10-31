On Call: Eriq La Salle and Lori Loughlin Among Cast of Prime Video Police Drama from Dick Wolf

On Call has its premiere date. Prime Video has announced the arrival date of the new Dick Wolf police drama with the release of several first-look photos and by revealing more of its cast. The eight-episode series will arrive in January.

Eriq La Salle, Lori Loughlin, and Rich Ting have joined Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente in the drama series, which follows a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along (Larracuente).

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

“On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.”

The series arrives on January 9th. Check out more photos from the series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Dick Wolf series on Prime Video in January?