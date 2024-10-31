Menu

On Call: Eriq La Salle and Lori Loughlin Among Cast of Prime Video Police Drama from Dick Wolf

by Regina Avalos,

Photo Credit/ Elizabeth Morris/Amazon MGM Studios

On Call has its premiere date. Prime Video has announced the arrival date of the new Dick Wolf police drama with the release of several first-look photos and by revealing more of its cast. The eight-episode series will arrive in January.

Eriq La Salle, Lori Loughlin, and Rich Ting have joined Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente in the drama series, which follows a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along (Larracuente).

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.”

The series arrives on January 9th. Check out more photos from the series below.

Photo Credit/ Amazon MGM Studios

Photo Credit/ Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video

Photo Credit/ Elizabeth Morris/Prime Video

Photo Credit/Erin Simkin/Prime Video

Photo Credit/ Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris

Photo Credit/ Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Morris

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Dick Wolf series on Prime Video in January?


