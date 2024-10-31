Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: CBS Orders a Full Season After Two Episodes

CBS wants more of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. After only two episodes, the network has given the new comedy series a full-season order of 22 episodes.

Montana Jordan, Emily Osment, Will Sasso, Rachel Bay Jones, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez star in the Young Sheldon spin-off series. The series follows Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they deal with the challenges of being new parents and marriage.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said the following about the order of additional episodes:

“With the resounding success of THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON, we were instantly on board when Chuck, Steven and Steve brought us the idea to further explore this world through GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE. The enthusiastic audience reception has demonstrated the enormous appeal of these characters and we can’t wait to see all of the hilarious fun this season will undoubtedly deliver.”

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage airs on Thursday nights on CBS.

