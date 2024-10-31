Ironheart, What If…?, Eyes of Wakanda: Marvel Reveals Premiere Dates for new and Returning Disney+ Series

Disney+ has revealed what is next from its Marvel slat in a newly released preview video that also reveals premiere dates for many of their upcoming releases, including the third and final season of What If …? on December 22nd.

The new video gives fans their first look at Ironheart. The series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. She is a genius inventor who created the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The series will arrive on June 24th.

As for Eyes of Wakanda, no information about the animated series is available at this time, but it is set to arrive on August 6th. The animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrives on January 29th, and another animated series, Marvel Zombies, will come in October 2025, with the live-action series Wonder Man set for December 2025.

The video also gave fans a closer look at the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, which arrives on March 4th. Check out the video below.

What do you think? Which upcoming Marvel series are you most excited to see on Disney+?