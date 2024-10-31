Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: John Krasinski and Wendall Pierce to Reunite for New Movie

Prime Video is not done with the world of Jack Ryan. According to Deadline, John Krasinski and Wendall Pierce are reuniting for a new Jack Ryan movie. Michael Kelly is also in talks to reprise his role from the series.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan aired on Prime Video for four seasons between 2018 and 2023. The series is one of the top three viewed shows on the streaming service. Krasinski, Pierce, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Kelly starred in the series, which followed CIA analyst Jack Ryan on his various adventures.

Aaron Rabin is writing the script for the film with Andrew Bernstein, who is set to direct. No details about the plot have been released.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Will you watch the new film when it arrives?