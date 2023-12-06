Leverage: Redemption: Season Three Renewal Announced as Sequel Series Moves to Prime Video

Leverage: Redemption is not going anywhere just yet. The sequel series has been renewed for a third season and will air on a new home. The series is moving from Amazon Freevee to Prime Video.

Starring Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon, this series follows a Robin Hood-like group as they help ordinary people when the rich do them wrong.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Amazon MGM Studios has renewed the popular heist-drama series Leverage: Redemption for a third season. Season Three will premiere on Prime Video next year in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Produced by Electric Entertainment, Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged. Previous seasons of Leverage: Redemption, starring Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon, are available to stream in the U.S. and U.K. on Amazon Freevee. The original Leverage series, the prequel to Leverage: Redemption, is currently available on Freevee via Electric Entertainment’s FAST Channel and on-demand. “Fans have been devoted to Leverage: Redemption since the series premiered on Freevee,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD; unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “Every season has showcased the fun dynamic between our cast combined with the triumphant, David vs. Goliath stories envisioned by our writers. As we embark on our next chapter, we are thrilled to be able to share the show with our Prime customers and continue to offer the exclusive Leverage FAST channel to our Freevee customers.” “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Leverage franchise in collaboration with the Amazon MGM Studios team. Our dedicated fan base will be delighted to know that they can continue to follow their favorite reformed criminals as they use their expert skills for the greater good, championing the underdog in their acts of goodwill,” said Dean Devlin, executive producer and CEO of Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment are executive producers. John Rogers joins as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Downey also serves as executive producer. Kate Rorick is a consulting producer.”

